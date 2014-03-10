Twitter Can't Stop Talking About The 'True Detective' Finale

HBO’s “True Detective” had its much-hyped season finale Sunday night and as one can imagine, Twitter couldn’t get enough of the hour-long drama.

But not everyone loved the episode. See what fans, foes, and funny people had to say about the show so popular it crashed HBO Go.

THE FANS:





















I made TRUE DETECTIVE-themed cupcakes for the finale, because that is a totally normal thing to do. pic.twitter.com/O5aPvQ8JRf

— Erin McCarthy (@erincmccarthy) March 10, 2014

True Detective is brilliant. Its the best show on TV. Wish it didn’t end.

— Prabal Gurung (@prabalgurung) March 10, 2014

I was just incredibly satisfied with the end of True Detective…which is odd for me because I usually find fault in things.

— Mark the Nomad (@MarktheNomad) March 10, 2014

True Detective has ruined all other television for me.

— kenny O’C (@kennyolav) March 10, 2014

True Detective finale does not remotely disappoint. Best 8-episode arc of anything I can remember.

— Ian Fitzpatrick (@ianfitzpatrick) March 10, 2014

Wow. Incredible season, True Detective. My heart was racing for a straight 20 minutes there. The set design…wow! #TrueDetective

— David Lally (@davidmlally) March 10, 2014

Could’ve been a better ending but nevertheless best tv show I’ve ever seen Rust Cohle is the best character to ever exist #TrueDetective

— Jared Wentworth (@JaredWentworth) March 10, 2014

Just an all around great show take a bow true detective, @McConaughey and Woody Harrelson just give them the awards now

— Zach Montana (@zach_montana) March 10, 2014

True Detective finale was great & hit 11 on the creepy meter.

— Ben Liebman (@benliebman) March 10, 2014

True Detective needs to win every television award out there, and then we should make up a few extra ones, so it can win those too.

— Joey Magidson (@JoeyMagidson) March 10, 2014

THE HATERS:





Thank god True Detective is over. Sick of hearing about it. #overrated

— Eric Anderson (@bigEanders) March 10, 2014

There hasn’t been a show like True Detective since Breaking Bad and Lost and The Sopranos and Twin Peaks and Heroes and Miami Vice and Alf

— Josh Henderson (@Henderson1983) March 10, 2014

THE JOKESTERS:







Next week on True Detective: Marty and Rust frantically scramble to log onto HBO Go to learn what happened this week on True Detective.

— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 10, 2014

Can’t believe Lindsay Lohan was the true detective this whole time

— Jordan Valinsky (@jordan327) March 10, 2014

At the end of True Detective, the Yellow King will be revealed as Hal from Malcolm in the Middle. And that’s how Breaking Bad began.

— The Good Phight (@TheGoodPhight) March 9, 2014

AND THOSE WHO HAVEN’T YET WATCHED:









