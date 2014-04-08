Here's What Happens When Cohle From True Detective Meets The Kids From Those AT&T Ads [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Actor and comedian Ross Marquand has made a terrific parody of AT&T’s popular “It’s Not Complicated” ads, that previously featured a group of schoolchildren giving goofy answers to simple questions from the comedian Beck Bennett. In it, Marquand plays Rust Cohle, Matthew McConaughey’s bizarre True Detective character, quizzing a group of kids instead of answering questions from other detectives. Here’s how it went down:

Wieden+Kennedy hired BBH London executive creative director and partner David Kolbusz to be an executive creative director at Wieden’s New York office.

ZenithOptimedia predicted

that global ad spending will rise 5.5% to $US537 billion in 2014. The prediction is based on an improving global economy, increased use of programmatic and mobile advertising, and the upcoming World Cup and midterm elections.

Digiday looks at Condé Nast’s Accelerator program, which predicts which of its stories will go viral and then sells ads against them to advertisers who have paid for the Accelerator in advance.

McCann copywriter Nick DiLallo created a Tumblr account entitled newyorknumbers to catalogue the numbers he sees on buildings around the city and the various fonts and colours they come in.

Guggenheim Media Entertainment Group tapped Hearst Magazines International executive editor Tony Gervino to be the editor-in-chief of Billboard magazine.

Facebook is looking woo small business advertisers not with a large sales team but with promotions on its website explaining to small businesses the benefits they can get from boosting their posts.

Adweek looks at the battle going on between music streaming services like Pandora and Spotify as the market for connected devices, including automobiles, opens up.

