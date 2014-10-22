Matthew McConaughey Says He Understood Every Word His 'True Detective' Character Said

HBO Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson star in ‘True Detective.’

If you watched HBO’s “True Detective,” two things probably hold true.

You were going crazy trying to figure out who the “spaghetti monster” killer was, and, like Woody Harrelson’s character, you were probably left scratching your head trying to comprehend what Matthew McConaughey’s character Rust Cohle was talking about half the time.

Cohle would often go on and on about dense philosophies and theories about life and the world as we know it.

For small talk with his partner Marty Hart (Harrelson) he says, “I think human consciousness is a tragic misstep in evolution.“

One of Cohle’s most popular quotes online comes from season one, episode five, when he reveals the “secret fate of all life.”

“In eternity, where there is no time nothing can grow nothing can become nothing changes. So death created time to grow the things that it would kill. And you are reborn but into the same life that you’ve always been born into. How many times have we had this conversation detectives? Well, who knows? You can’t remember your lives. You can’t change your lives, and that is the terrible and secret fate of all life. You’re trapped by that nightmare you keep waking up into.”

In a new interview with GQ, McConaughey says he understood every word, theory, and rant Cohle uttered.

“I spent many, many, many, many, many, many hours, if not days, writing to Nic Pizzolatto and asking, ‘What are you saying here? What does this mean? Why is he saying it now?’ And then I was able to take it and make it my own,” said McConaughey.

The Emmy-nominated actor won’t be back for “True Detective” season 2, but says he has had many people try and get him to return to another cop role.

“I’ve seen a lot of detective scripts since then, but none of them could wear the jockstrap of Rusty Cohle,” McConaughey added.

You can read the full GQ article here.

