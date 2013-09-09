The First Trailer For Woody Harrelson And Matthew McConaughey's New HBO Detective Series

While most people were watching football or “Breaking Bad,” HBO debuted the first trailer for a new detective series starring Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey.

Called “True Detective” the show revolves around detectives Rust Cohle (McConaughey) and Martin Hart (Harrelson) as their 17-year pursuit of a serial killer in Louisiana is recounted through what appear to be flashbacks.

The show premieres on HBO in January.

Check it out below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

