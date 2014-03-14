'True Detective' Deleted Scene: The Break-Up Of Rust And Lori

Extra screencap A new deleted scene helps to explain why Rust and Lori broke up.

For some “True Detective” fans, the season 1 finale left them with complaints about the lack of answers to questions over the course of the season. One of which is whatever happened to Lori, the girlfriend of Matthew McConaughey’s Rust Cohle?

The show simply says that Rust and Lori “broke up” but doesn’t really go into the reasons behind why the two called it quits.

Well, now a new deleted scene released by HBO helps to dig deeper into not only Rust’s break-up, but also a key scene from the season finale.

The clip shows Rust and Lori having an argument over the fact that Lori wants to have children — something that Rust feels strongly against.

“Lori, it’s not about you,” Rust says unsympathetically in the clip. “I wouldn’t have children with anyone.”

This leads to Lori to note that Rust’s ability to see the details in everything can make him blind to the obvious, and that she can’t figure out if he’s a scared, but good man or an “a–hole who’s a little smarter than most.”

The scene feels somewhat out of place with the tone of the rest of the show, but does help explain questions we were left with in the finale. The scene with Lori also helps lead up to the finale, in which Rust explains how he felt the presence of his lost daughter when he was on death’s door battling the killer in Carcosa.

Watch the full deleted scene below:

