The creator of 'True Detective' is working on a new crime drama with Robert Downey Jr.

It looks like a “True Detective” season three may be far off, but the show’s creator Nic Pizzolatto has something else cooking.

According to Variety, Pizzolatto and Robert Downey Jr. are in talks for a reboot of “Perry Mason,” the classic TV court drama that starred Raymond Burr as a defence attorney.

Details are being kept close to the vest, but Variety reports that its home would be HBO and Downey Jr., along with starring, would executive produce with his wife Susan Downey and Pizzolatto.

Though the project has been in development as a feature at Warner Bros., if it gets picked up, it would be a series.

This would be Downey Jr.’s first time on television since he was on “Ally McBeal” in the late 1990s.

