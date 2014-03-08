The 'Big Hug Mug' On 'True Detective' Is Selling For Outrageous Prices On EBay

HBO/’True Detective’ The mug, now selling for over $US100 on eBay, is used as an opportunity to insert some levity into ‘True Detective,’ ‘because it is relentlessly dark.’

Fans of HBO’s hit series “True Detective” have surely noticed character Rust Cohle has one constant show prop that is a bit friendlier than he is.

Whenever Matthew McConaughey’s character Rust is at the police-station table, he sits next to a bright yellow mug that reads “Big Hug Mug” in red block lettering.

Production designer Alex DiGerlando recently told Vulture that there’s no secret hidden message behind the mug, just an opportunity to insert some levity into the show, “because it is relentlessly dark.”

“I’m so pissed I didn’t go on eBay before the show aired and not buy up a bunch of those,” added DiGerlando. “They’re worth a small fortune now.”

And indeed, they are.

While most coffee mugs will only set you back a couple of bucks, the now famous “Big Hug Mug” is going for around $100 on eBay.

A current auction ending in three days is already up to $US106.

Other recent eBay auctions vary in price from $US70 to over $US100.

For those who don’t want to shell out for the pricey coffee holder, you can bid on this way less cool copycat for $US32 that boasts, “Well this isn’t the same one (notice the colour)….but it is close! And at a fraction of the cost.”

