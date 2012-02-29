HEY TEA PARTY: Here Are Seven Reasons Why You'll End Up Hating Rick Santorum

Photo: ronpaul via YouTube

Rick Santorum is the only true conservative alternative to Mitt Romney. Sort of.A peek into Santorum’s past pokes holes in his claims that he has always been conservative. Looks like Mitt Romney is not the only Republican candidate with some inconsistencies in his record.



On both social and fiscal issues, Rick Santorum used to be much more moderate than he is today. As these positions have come to light, they are posing a big problem for Santorum, whose most recent surge hinges on the idea that he is the most consistent conservative in the race.

Mitt Romney likes to call attention to Santorum’s penchant for earmarks, and Ron Paul ran an ad calling Santorum a “fake conservative.” He repeated the criticism to Santorum’s face in the last CNN debate.

Take a look at these slides and you’ll see what they’re talking about.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.