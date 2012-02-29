HEY TEA PARTY: Here Are Seven Reasons Why You'll End Up Hating Rick Santorum

Photo: ronpaul via YouTube
Rick Santorum is the only true conservative alternative to Mitt Romney. Sort of.A peek into Santorum’s past pokes holes in his claims that he has always been conservative. Looks like Mitt Romney is not the only Republican candidate with some inconsistencies in his record.
On both social and fiscal issues, Rick Santorum used to be much more moderate than he is today. As these positions have come to light, they are posing a big problem for Santorum, whose most recent surge hinges on the idea that he is the most consistent conservative in the race.
Mitt Romney likes to call attention to Santorum’s penchant for earmarks, and Ron Paul ran an ad calling Santorum a “fake conservative.” He repeated the criticism to Santorum’s face in the last CNN debate.
Take a look at these slides and you’ll see what they’re talking about.
In 2002, Santorum voted to allow drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and, generally, he supports scaling back regulation that prohibit drilling elsewhere. Recently, he claimed that Obama's environmental policy was based on a 'phony theology.'
But according to The Huffington Post, Santorum's voting record in the House of Representatives was greener then than it is today. In fact, his support for preservation of wilderness was one of the reasons why the American Conservative Union gave him relatively low conservative ratings during his first two years as a congressman.
Conservatives don't like the No Child Left Behind Act. To them, it's too expensive and allows for too much federal government influence in schools.
Santorum didn't like it either in 2001, but he says he 'took one for the team' and supported it during George W. Bush's administration. Santorum now says he regrets his support and that he would reduce government influence in education if elected president.
In a statement from his 1990 Congressional campaign unearthed by The Huffington Post, Santorum took a nuanced position on abortion that was much more moderate than his position today. 'While having no abortions would be ideal, it is very difficult to criminalise any activity once a large portion of society comes to see it as a 'right,'' he wrote.
Back then, he said he would allow abortion in cases of rape, incest, and danger to the mother's health. He no longer holds that position. In January, Santorum claimed that rape victims who become pregnant should 'make the best of a bad situation.'
Santorum's campaign has denied that the former Senator was ever pro-choice, but did not dispute the accuracy of a 1995 quote in which Santorum said he 'was basically pro-choice all my life, until I ran for Congress.'
