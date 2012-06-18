I Trained With Wall Street's Most Feared Boxing Coach, Eric Kelly

Photo: www.animalnewyork.com

Eric Kelly might call this, ‘revenge of the f**kin’ nerds.’Last month we introduced you to Kelly — a foul-mouthed former professional boxer turned Wall Street trainer — and his banker clients at Church Street Gym in New York’s financial district. The way he told it, his trainees can be pretty hopeless.



But there are two sides to every story, so we decided get the perspective of one of the Wall Streeter’s in Kelly’s video.

Enter Ilya Shor, an Associate at Standard and Po or’s. He made a short appearance in Kelly’s piece, which he told Business Insider was filmed about a year ago, and had some tidbits to share about training with Kelly.

Shor ended up at Church Street after buying a package of training sessions — he’s not a regular member. On the day the video was filmed, he was training with Kelly for the first time, and was told that the gym was shooting a segment meant for Daily Show. With that said, he approached Kelly’s sense of humour with a more tolerant spirit.

“It was kind of like, I get that you’re trying to be funny, but you’re being kind of a jerk.”

That didn’t stop Shor from having a good time though. He exchanged barbs with Kelly, and said that Kelly got along well with his clients and the rest of the staff, and that the overall vibe at the Church Street was totally positive.

“He (Kelly) trains some good people. The gym runs the gamut from people who are totally athletically inept to people who will straight-up knock you out.”

Not that the super skilled necessarily start out in that category. According to Shor, the gym’s workouts are really intensive. “They put you through a lot,” he said, “and you get your money’s worth,” (12 months up front will run you $1599).

‘Your money’s worth,’ includes learning punches and combinations, conditioning (especially brutal), and sparring. If you can hack it, Shor says, Church Street’s staff is willing to teach you things over and over again — and not every coach has Eric Kelly’s verbally abusive training style.

“It depends on the kind of competition you were used to growing up,” said Shor.

Fair enough. We maintain, though, that we’re willing to do a session at Chruch Street to test it out. Kelly, if you’re reading this, let us know when you’re ready for us.

Oh and in case you missed it last time, here’s Eric Kelly’s mini-doc:

