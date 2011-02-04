"Only A True Capitalist Could Tolerate Mass Starvation In Order To Sustain His Capitalist Convictions"

Photo: AP

One banker drew the line at which he could no longer maintain his capitalist convictions at mass starvation. Another said he wouldn’t intervene even if there were millions of people starving.His reasoning: “Nothing, absolutely nothing, should interfere with the laws of the free market.”



The story comes from a conversation that was recounted in an article in the Tribune, and it brings up an interesting question.

The story:

[My banker friend admitted] exactly what level of deprivation and misery he was willing to tolerate in order to sustain his capitalist convictions. Mass starvation was over the limit. “Of course, if there’s a famine, one must intervene”, he conceded. “You can’t just leave people to starve.”

His British businessman friend, however, was intransigent. “Look, you want to give away your own money to stop people starving? That’s commendable – just so long as it’s your own choice and your personal cash”, he replied.

The author of the article writes that the businessman who answered, “nothing should interfere with the free market” is the only true capitalist he’s ever known.

Anyone else feeling a weird mix of pride of disgust for that man?

Now answer this.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.