Stephen Moyer Is A Bloody Mess In The First 'True Blood' Teaser

HBO released the first teaser for season six of “True Blood.”



If you were team Bill for the first five seasons, you’ll probably be rethinking that after viewing the trailer.

If you’re unfamiliar with the wacky ending to last season, Bill (Stephen Moyer) drank a vile of really old, pure vampire blood, imploded, and then respawned as an evil vampire God.

Now, he’s walking around naked, covered in blood crying out vengeance on everyone and everything.

The show returns June 16 on HBO.

Here are more images of Bill from the trailer:

And, here’s one of the mysterious Warlow:

