The First Full Trailer For 'True Blood' Season 6 Is Here

Kirsten Acuna

We’re finally getting a better look at season 6 of “True Blood.”

HBO has released a 1:31 trailer giving a look at what to expect when the vampire series returns June 16. 

We’ve seen a few teasers, but we’re still not too sure what will occur in Bon Temps between Sookie (Anna Paquin), Eric (Alexander Skarsgard), and Bill (Stephen Moyer) since the latter’s transformation into a demonic super vampire.

There’s a lot to take in between vampires, werewolves, and cops hunting down the both that you’ll probably have to give it a second watch.

Now that you’ve seen the trailer, here are five moments we picked up on:

Steve Newlin (Michael McMillian) has been taken hostage.

steve newlin true blood

Bill looks battered.

bill true blood season 6

Sookie’s trying to get a grasp on her fairy powers.

sookie true blood faery

 
No. That’s not Jason. Rather, it’s Rob Kazinsky who joins the cast this season as fairy Ben who will play Sookie’s love interest this season. 

ben true blood season 6

Sookie is getting her head dunked into a pool of water by Lafayette.

sookie lafayette season 6 true blood

