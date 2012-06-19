You'll Never Guess Which Republican Candidate Inspired A Deranged Politician Character On 'True Blood'

Photo: AP

Rick Santorum dropped his bid for the Republican presidential nomination, but he still remains a source of political inspiration — even for his opponents. That’s the case for “True Blood” creator Alan Ball, who revealed that the former Pennsylvania senator was the model for a deranged politician on the HBO show. In an interview with TheWrap, Ball told interviewer Sharon Waxman that planning for Season 5 started while he watched the Republican primaries. Specifically, he was struck by the candidacies of Michele Bachmann and Rick Santorum.



“What would it be like to have a theocracy in America — which is way more terrifying than any fictional monster could be,” the writer said. “Our jumping off point was, ‘OK, what is a vampire theocracy?'”

Season 5 introduces Roman, the Santorum-inspired character played by Chris Meloni, who is best known for his role on “Law & Order: SVU.” Ball said Roman represents “the governing body of vampires,” which is “like the Catholic church plus the Supreme Court for vampires.”

“What’s terrifying is how many people agree with him,” Ball said of Santorum.

