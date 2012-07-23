Sookie's Having An Identity Crisis–Here's This Week's 'True Blood' Recap

Sookie is not in the mood to deal with any supernaturals this week.

Photo: HBOGo.com screencap

Warning: This post contains major spoilers.With news of her parent’s true cause of death last week, Sookie‘s in a downward spiral.



She’s just about had it with faeries, werewolves, vampires, and the rest of the supernaturals. Instead of dealing with her problems, she considers ridding of them, permanently.

It may be a good idea because it looks like another man in her life is moving on with another girl.

Meanwhile, we get to see more of Russell Edgington‘s return to the afterlife. Though things border on the extreme–we witness reincarnations of the dead–actor Denis O’Hare (Edgington) is a pleasure to witness on screen.

Also, Pam rocks an ’80s do, Tara‘s pole dancing, and we begin to witness Hoyt‘s slow descent into madness.

Sookie learns she has a limited amount of magic. She learns that while she is half faerie, she can deplete her supply of magic. Translation: if she drains all her powers, she'll finally be a 'normal' human. Naturally, she attempts to drain her faerie powers. Hoyt gets involved with the hate gang dressed in Obama masks. He tells the group about his hate for vampire Jessica. Bad move. Sam Merlotte is going on a vigilante mission to take down the hate gang single handedly. Tara's momma stops by Fangtasia to say she's dead to her forever. While Tara goes from bartending to dancing at Fangtasia, her momma stops by to visit and bid her daughter farewell. Surely, a minister's wife can't dabble with the undead. It's OK. Pam tells Tara she's her new mum. Tara then jumps out of character and the two embrace in a hug, a rare gesture for both women. The boys figure Edgington had someone else on the inside of the Vampire Authority (other than Nora). Turns out Salome dug Russell Edgington up and now they all want to be one big happy family worshipping Lilith--Bill and Eric included. The head vampires, plus Eric, Bill, Steve Newlin, and crew drink the blood of Lilith. As Eric says ... 'It's vampire blood, we're vampires, it's not going to do anything.' ... Think again. And, the group goes on a crazy acid trip. They hit up a bar and and go on a feeding frenzy. Bill and Eric will most likely be unhappy with themselves in the morning. Godric pops in to smack sense into Eric. The end of the gang's V trip shows a resurrection of Lilith. (This isn't even making sense.) A vision of Godric, Eric's dead maker, shows up to remind him right from wrong, and what he's doing is definitely wrong. Finally a voice of reason in this chaotic scene. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like Bill shares the same views anymore. Russell Edgington continues to be among the bright lights on this show. Though he's trying to take down the human race, the man does it in style with an edge of humour. What else is going on in (and around) Bon Temps: Luna is still in the hospital. Smokey comes for Patrick and Terry: Terry has just about had it with this story line straight out of 'Final Destination.' He considers taking his own life before it can claim his own. Jason divulges to Jessica about the true death of his parents: He then shoots her in the head after learning she was feeding off a stranger before he came over. Andy Bellefleur searches out the counsel of the old sheriff for some advice: However, he doesn't really want to hear Andy ... or the town's problems. That's why he retired. Lafayette goes in search of what happened to Jesus: Instead, he gets his lips sewn together and his head nearly cut open. Alcide trains to fight the packmaster with the brunette from last week: He's moved on quickly from Sookie. Meanwhile, the current packmaster is gathering the other werewolves together to join the vampires: He also tries to offer V to Emma ... a young girl who's barely 8.

