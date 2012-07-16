Sookie Gets Some Devastating News–Here's This Week's 'True Blood' Recap

Photo: HBO Go
Warning: Major spoilers ahead. Things are starting to get scary good in Bon Temps.
And, it’s about time because we’re nearly halfway through the fifth season, and we’ve seen hardly any bloodshed.
Last week, the show ended with Sookie and her men closing in on a feeble-looking Russell Edgington. However, looks can be deceiving.
Also, Jessica and Tara were tearing themselves—and Fangtasia—to shreds.
This week Jason vows to take down vampires, the “Obama gang” is still firing shots, Sookie learns something terrible, and someone gets staked.
Oh, and there’s more of Smokey this week.
… and all of the excitement from the end of last week comes to a quick halt for the moment.
Eric takes advantage of his chance to clear Alcide's mind by telling him to keep his paws off Sookie saying she kind of disgusts him.
Meanwhile, Bill pretends to glamour Sookie leaving her in tears.
Her once love tells her to remember nothing of this night, and nothing of him nor Eric. He also commands Sookie should live her life as she were meant to live it ... as a human.
... until Pam steps in to break them up.
The Hoyt and Jessica dish it out with Hoyt telling his former flame she still loves him, no matter how much she wants to deny it.
His new overly cocky, vampire-craving attitude scares Jessica, and instead of continuing to fight, she flees.
Instead of keeping her for her own, she brings Emma to her mum at the hospital.
Luna asks Marcus' mum to keep Emma safe until they find out who's after shifters.
Instead, she learns her parents were killed because a vampire was attracted to the scent of her blood on a Band-Aid in the backseat of their car.
Jason's already decided he's going to suit up and seek revenge.
Signal 'Blade.'
- The 'Obama gang' are still going strong on their mission of killing sups.' (supernaturals): They take down their next victim, a vampire feeding off Hoyt.
- Lafayette visits his mum: Despite all of her chatter, it sounds like she's a medium.
- Alcide returns to the werewolves to reclaim his role as packmaster: He challenges one of the wolfs from the night before.
- Nora goes from a little weird to super weird: Speaking in tongues about her love for Lillith.
- Terry tells Arlene he's cursed: It becomes slightly awkward when he tries to tell her a 'smoke monster' is after him.*
*After all, the actress who portrayed her has been dealing with smokey while her husband Michael Emerson was on Lost for six seasons.
