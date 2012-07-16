Sookie Gets Some Devastating News–Here's This Week's 'True Blood' Recap

Sookie faces off against vampires and faeries this week.

Photo: HBO Go

Warning: Major spoilers ahead. Things are starting to get scary good in Bon Temps.



And, it’s about time because we’re nearly halfway through the fifth season, and we’ve seen hardly any bloodshed.

Last week, the show ended with Sookie and her men closing in on a feeble-looking Russell Edgington. However, looks can be deceiving.

Also, Jessica and Tara were tearing themselves—and Fangtasia—to shreds.

This week Jason vows to take down vampires, the “Obama gang” is still firing shots, Sookie learns something terrible, and someone gets staked.

Oh, and there’s more of Smokey this week.

