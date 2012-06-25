Sookie's In Heaps Of Trouble—Here's This Week's 'True Blood' Recap

Andy Bellefleur begins questioning Bon Temps about the disappearance of Debbie Pelt. Fun.

Photo: HBO GO

Warning: This post contains spoilers.

This week, Sookie has a lot of explaining to do as her secrets begin to unravel.(How long did she think she could keep a newly born vampire and a dead body hidden?)



Meanwhile, we learn more about Pam‘s creepy background, watch Jason deal with his sex demons and Bill and Eric are still caught up with the Vampire Authority.

Also, people start to ask questions about Debbie Pelt‘s absence. Yeah, about that …

Tara gets used to her new powers. Tara escapes from Sookie and Lafayette to explore her new ultra-fast senses. She comes across a human needing vehicle assistance. Immediately, Tara's vampire instincts take over. However, when she sees her reflection in the human's car window, she promptly comes to her senses, apologizes and runs off leaving the girl unharmed. So much for any brain damage. Sookie goes looking for Tara and unleashes some of her faerie power on Pam. With Tara on the loose, Sookie asks Pam to summon her friend. Pam tells her has more pressing matters to deal with (Eric missing for four days takes slight precedence over Sookie's problems). We agree. Sookie doesn't like the answer and blasts her with some faerie nonsense. Turns out Pam's crazy. We get another glimpse into Pam's past in 1905. Look like she asked Eric to make her a vampire. He initially refused telling her she doesn't understand the responsibility: 'Becoming a maker's an eternal commitment.' Yeah, Pam didn't like that answer. She slit her wrists and gave Eric an ultimatum: watch her die or make her immortal. Clearly, we know how this turned out and soon Pam will learn the depth of Eric's words. Tara asks Sam for help and to hide from Sookie and Lafayette. Tara seeks out Sam to hide and nourish her in time of need. (They were once lovers, so it's only appropriate.) He feeds her 'True Blood' and hides her during the day … in the freezer. Well, then. She only requests he doesn't spill the beans about her location to Sookie and Lafayette. Sam tells Sookie about Tara almost immediately. Sam's not very good at keeping secrets. It also doesn't help when Sookie's mind-power abilities allow her to pick his brain. Sorry, Tara. The Pelts go searching for their missing (dead) daughter, Debbie. The Pelts visit Sheriff Bellefleur and Alcide about information regarding their girl. A.K.A.: Sookie should probably begin worrying about matters other than Tara. Then Alcide finally learns the truth about Debbie and Tara ... and he's pissed. After seeing Tara as a vampire firsthand, Sookie spills the beans about everything. Yeah, he's done barking up her alley. From the coming attractions, it appears he runs and tells Debbie's parents. He may as well have sentenced Sookie to death. Jason turns Jessica away. First, Jason runs into an old flame in the supermarket (an old teacher), hooks up with her and leaves without any explanation whatsoever. Then, Jessica shows up at his door all vamped up and ready to go. For once, Jason keeps his pants on telling her he finally realises he can't go around sleeping with the whole town anymore. Speaking of Jason, we learn how and why Reverend Newlin became a vampire. It looks like the Vampire Authority recruited Steve Newlin because of his connection with the Fellowship of the Sun organisation (season 2). Since their council is the only thing maintaining the fragile vampire / human alliance, he's a necessary to the Authority since Newlin can speak to an audience they'd never be able to reach. Fun fact: In response to Roman, the head of the vampire authority, telling Newlin of Edgington's resurfacing, he mentions Elvis was spotted buying turkey jerky last week although he's dead. This is a funny reference because in the book series, any reader knows Elvis is alive and well as a vampire named Bubba. And, Bill and Eric cut a deal with The Authority to spare their lives in return for Russell Edgington. Their freedom comes with a price. The two get mini-death machines strapped to their chests. You know, in case they attempt to run away, kill someone in the Vampire Authority or misbehave in some other way. Fang-tastic. As for Tara? She wants out of being a vampire. So, she attempts committing suicide. Naturally, Pam knows. Here's where Eric's words come back to haunt her--when you're a maker, you're a maker for life. What else is going on in Bon Temps: Terry's going off on some mission with Patrick: Arlene tells Terry she's not going to wait and we all yawn. Bill and Eric -- hating each other since 1905: We learn the two met through Pam's visions into the past. Jessica's off buying dresses and runs into a faerie? We rather not return to the wacky world of the faerie. Thanks. Is something going to happen between Sam and Sookie? The two were looking awful friendly in this episode. Plus, Sookie has pissed off every other man in her life (Alcide, Bill and Eric). He was also pretty understanding of Sookie turning her best friend into a vampire. Hoyt shows up at Fangtasia with eyeliner: He's desperate for a vampire to sink its teeth in him. Lafayette's having demon mask issues again: He gets angry and almost poisons Merlotte's customers with bleach-infused gumbo. Yum. Andy Bellefleur and Holly are taking things to the next level: Cool? See how news organisations can't stop bashing Sorkin's new HBO show >

