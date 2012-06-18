'True Blood' Recap: Tara Copes With Her New Vampire Status ... Poorly

Photo: HBO / screenshot
Warning: This post contains spoilers. Stakes, super-religious vampires, torture chambers and more.
After last week’s season premiere, we see how Tara’s getting along as a new vampire, where were Bill and Eric were taken captive to (it’s not pretty) and get more insight into Terry’s dark past.
There were some silly bits in this episode—Sookie going to a vampire store to get materials to keep the newly resurrected Tara at bay and a boy accusing Jason of “ruining his life” after sleeping with his mum ages ago. (Keep in mind Jason has slept with nearly the entire town of Bon Temps.)
With at least a dozen story lines, let’s take a look at the most important bits from episode two.
When we last left Sookie, she was about to get her head ripped off by new vampire, Tara.
Pam relishes in her initial rage … until she decides to bite Sookie.
Then she decides to step in, save Sookie, and gives Tara orders to keep her fangs to herself (or at least to keep off of Sook and Lafayette) and to stay in Sookie's house.
Good idea, because she shouldn't be unleashed upon the unsuspecting world … yet.
As expected, she starts destroying the house. The two work to get her into Eric's underground cubbyhole (the one he stayed in last season) with the impending sunrise.
Meanwhile, Pam heads off to go to work. Guess she forgot about Eric.
He believes turning her into a vampire was one big, selfish mistake. Sookie reassures him it's not. (It probably was.)
Oh, and then she runs off.
By the way, did anyone else notice her head still looks pretty bloody?
In the past, we've gotten flashbacks of Bill and Eric's time before they were vampires.
With Eric missing, Pam starts reminiscing about her human life.
Turns out Pam was hustling girls. One night, while walking home by herself, she was approached by a man on the attack. Eric came in and rescued her from getting knifed and possibly raped before storming off.
Since Patrick's come into the picture, Terry's not himself. First, he attacks Arlene in the bedroom (briefly) and then again in the kitchen at Merlotte's.
He also spits out some gibberish: 'We're all going to die … it's coming for us.'
This isn't really making any sense given Terry's compassionate disposition in the past. So Arlene decides to take it up with his friend, Patrick, behind his back.
She inquires whether something may have happened to him in combat; however, Patrick's staying mum.
(It's evident from flashbacks to Terry's army life, that this isn't true.)
Near the end of the episode, Terry and Patrick have a heart to heart about a marine they previously thought dead to actually be alive. It's an A-B conversation, and we're on the outside.
Marcus' werewolf mum goes to visit Luna, apologizing to Sam for his injuries and asking for Emma (Luna's daughter).
Not only does Luna turn Marcus' mum away, she also turns Sam out the door as well.
Reality check: Sam just risked his life for you and your daughter.
And, if you're wondering about Alcide, he turned his tail on the pack, refusing to be their leader. He disappears for the rest of the episode.
Not that we really ever connected with this character in the first place, but Luna may want to reconsider having Sam in her life.
(Andy also finds some V … but turns it over to Jason.)
This is bad news for Sookie.
While Jessica's still throwing house parties, Newlin decides to get in on the fun and stops by to chat up Jessica.
He offers her $10,000 for Jason. She asks for $20k. What!?
Newlin is promptly kicked out of the house soon afterward ... as are the college kids.
As you remember, Bill, Eric and Nora were captured at the end of last episode.
They get taken by the Authority to jail cells, where they're tortured with UV lights and silver injections into their bloodstream until they give up either Nora or each other.
However, it doesn't work. Bill and Eric are tight as thieves. Maybe this isn't so shocking. (Since they've both fed off of Sookie, aren't the two linked in some bizarre way?)
The authority discuss whether or not to rid of Sookie's two men.
Moments before getting staked, Bill uses one last tactic his disposal … their lives for the life of Russell Edgington.
This has their attention.
As we thought last week, it was Edgington feeding off of the innocent humans. Not a big surprise, here.
