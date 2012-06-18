'True Blood' Recap: Tara Copes With Her New Vampire Status ... Poorly

Bill and Eric face death at the hand of the mighty vampire authority.

Photo: HBO / screenshot

Warning: This post contains spoilers. Stakes, super-religious vampires, torture chambers and more.



After last week’s season premiere, we see how Tara’s getting along as a new vampire, where were Bill and Eric were taken captive to (it’s not pretty) and get more insight into Terry’s dark past.

There were some silly bits in this episode—Sookie going to a vampire store to get materials to keep the newly resurrected Tara at bay and a boy accusing Jason of “ruining his life” after sleeping with his mum ages ago. (Keep in mind Jason has slept with nearly the entire town of Bon Temps.)

With at least a dozen story lines, let’s take a look at the most important bits from episode two.

