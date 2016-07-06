A 'True Blood' musical is getting closer to becoming a reality

HBO From left, ‘True Blood’ stars Alexander Skarsgard, Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer, and Joe Manganiello.

HBO’s “True Blood,” like the vampires it portrayed, may rise again.

The New York Post reports that a musical adaptation of the hit supernatural series was recently workshopped in New York City.

Reportedly, theatrical director Pam McKinnon oversaw the workshop. The book and lyrics are being written by Elizabeth Scott, the author of the YA novel “Living Dead Girl.”

The production’s music is being provided by the HBO show’s music supervisor, Nathan Barr. And “True Blood” star Stephen Moyer and the show’s cocreator Alan Ball are reportedly attached, as well.

Scott has a lot of work ahead of her if the report is true. The Post’s sources said that the script needs a lot of cutting as act one alone is nearly 132 pages.

The musical is based on the show’s same small town of Bon Temps, Louisiana, which hosts human residents as well as a variety of supernatural ones.

Talk of a “True Blood” musical has been around for more than two years. In 2014, Barr said he had pitched it to Ball and HBO. The presentation included samples from Moyer, who showed off his singing chops in NBC’s “Sound of Music Live!” The deal was said to be in early talks then.

That there’s interest in a “True Blood” musical isn’t hard to believe. Before “Game of Thrones,” “True Blood” was HBO’s most-watched show since “The Sopranos.” In addition to Moyer, it starred Oscar winner Anna Paquin, current “The Legend of Tarzan” star Alexander Skarsgard, “Magic Mike’s” Joe Manganiello, and “The Good Wife’s” Carrie Preston.

HBO didn’t immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

