HOUSE OF THE DAY: The Glamorous 'True Blood' Mansion In Malibu Is Now A Bargain $54 Million

The Malibu estate that served as Queen Sophie’s mansion on HBO’s “True Blood” hit the market in December 2010 for an insane $75 million, making it one of the most expensive properties for sale in California.



But the home, which has also been featured in Hollywood hits Funny People and I Love You Man still hasn’t sold. Now the owners have chopped the price to $54 million, according to Curbed.

The property can also be purchased in two separate pieces. The one with the 12,000-square-foot mansion can be had for $23.8 million.

