True Blood Character Is Working On A Wall Street Sex Guide

True Blood’s resident meat-head, Sookie’s brother Jason Stackhouse, is planning to publish a sex-ed book just for finance guys.



Actor Ryan Kwanten says his book “The G Strategy,” which he’ll release within a year, will appeal to all women and men, but Wall Street guys in particular.

“Predominantly with men, it’s more the finance-type world,” he explained to US Magazine.

Then the second half of his interview gets a little confusing.

“You’ve got the Wall Street guys that lap up anything that’s a chance to make a quick buck,” he explains. “And then with the women, I guess it’s sort of the more…emotional sort of type stuff that’s gonna make you happy.”

We think he means either that: men who concentrate so hard on money might struggle in other areas. Or, the book will have references to Wall Street for the guys and emotions for the ladies.

But whatever he meant, the book just works, he says.

Ryan’s friends are already giving “The G Strategy” rave reviews. “One of my friends said his sex life has never been better! They’ve just taken it as gospel.”

