Justin Trudeau met with Trump to explain the 'context' of a joke he made about him with NATO leaders but stopped short of apologizing

Associated Press President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arriving for a roundtable meeting during a NATO leaders meeting at the Grove hotel and resort in Watford, England, on Wednesday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reportedly met with US President Donald Trump to give him the “context” of a video appearing to show him and other world leaders laughing about the US president at the NATO summit in London.

Trudeau cleared the air with Trump on Wednesday morning but did not apologise, a NATO source and separate Canadian official told CNN.

Trudeau on Wednesday said the laughter concerned Trump’s “unscheduled” press conferences and his announcement that the 2020 G7 conference would be held at Camp David.

Trump called Trudeau “two-faced” on Wednesday in response to the video.

It was a turbulent summit for the US president, who was also chided by French President Emmanuel Macron over the Islamic State terrorist group and kept at arm’s length by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for fear that he would jeopardize Johnson’s chances in the UK’s general election next week.

Trudeau was caught on camera Tuesday night chuckling about the president’s unpredictable actions with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, and the British royal family’s Princess Anne at a reception at Buckingham Palace in London.

The video gathered traction in the British and North American media, prompting Trump to call Trudeau “two-faced” in a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Trudeau met with Trump on Wednesday morning but did not apologise, a NATO member source told CNN. Instead he gave him “context” about the scenes in the video, a Canadian official told CNN.

Trudeau said on Wednesday that his comments in the video concerned Trump’s “unscheduled” press conferences and his announcement that the 2020 G7 conference would be held at Camp David.

Watch the video here:

.@JustinTrudeau, @EmmanuelMacron, @BorisJohnson and other VIPs shared a few words at a Buckingham Palace reception Tuesday. No one mentions @realDonaldTrump by name, but they seem to be discussing his lengthy impromptu press conferences from earlier in the day. (Video: Host Pool) pic.twitter.com/dVgj48rpOP — Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) December 3, 2019

“He was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top,” Trudeau was seen saying in the video as Macron and Johnson cracked smiles.

“You just watched his team’s jaws drop to the floor,” Trudeau then said, apparently referring to Trump’s announcement that the 2020 G7 conference would be held at the neutral residence of Camp David instead of Trump’s National Doral resort near Miami.

Reuters Connect Trudeau, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Princess Anne were captured in the video.

Later that day Trump was caught in his own hot-mic moment, saying, “That was funny when I said the guy is two-faced,” referring to his comments on Trudeau, according to multiple White Housepool reporters.

Business Insider’s Alexandra Ma previously wrote that Trump’s clout on the world stage was severely undermined at the NATO summit as Trudeau seemed to mock him, Macron publicly fact-checked his claims about the Islamic State terrorist group, and Johnson distanced himself from Trump for fear that he would jeopardize his chance in the UK general election this month.

