Sydney traffic lights are going to be able to figure out there's a truck coming

In a bid to try and ease traffic congestion, the NSW Minister for Roads Duncan Gay has announced a trial where trucks and traffic lights will talk to each other.

The idea is that by using machine-to-machine technology between trucks and lights, the number of times trucks stop at traffic lights will be cut.

The theory is that the change could improve travels time at over 100 major intersections in Sydney and result in smoother overall traffic across Sydney’s roads.

“Heavy vehicles take a long time to stop and start which can cause delays for all road users,” Gay said.

“This trial will detect a heavy vehicle approaching traffic lights and provide more green time, which will hopefully show us how we can ease delays for all motorists across the whole network in the future.

“We could potentially expand the use of this kind of technology to emergency vehicles and buses which could improve daily commutes – the opportunities are vast.”

The trial is being run in partnership with local tech company Coda wireless and will see 110 trucks fitted with the technology that allows them to talk with the lights.

Major freight corridors, which include Pennant Hills Road, Parramatta Road and King Georges will have the smart infrastructure installed.

If needed, the system can still be overridden by the Transport Management Centre.

“Congestion costs Sydney about $5 billion each year. With congestion increasing we are looking at all of our options and putting in place immediate measures to tackle congestion,” Gay said.

