One Well-Paying American Industry Can't Find Enough People To Hire

The U.S. economy can’t function unless goods get from point A to B.That’s why we have air carriers like FedEx, railroaders like CSX, and truckers like J.B. Hunt.



Truckers are a crucial component in this equation because a plane or train can’t exactly back into the loading dock of the local grocery store.

Unfortunately, America can’t seem to find enough people to fill the cabs of their 18-wheelers.

USA Today’s Paul Davidson reports:

A worsening shortage of truck drivers is pushing up freight rates and delaying some deliveries, defying the weak economy, high unemployment and falling gasoline prices.

Davidson identifies a few reasons why we can’t seem to higher enough truckers:

training costs are high and typically lasts weeks

minimum age is 21 years

safety ratings are horrible, causing the screening process to be stringent

However, the shortage is causing pay in the industry to rise. According to a consultant in Davidson’s story, the average drivers’ annual salary has increased 5 per cent year-over-year to $50,000.

Hopefully, this will attract more candidates causing unemployment to decline, shipping rates to fall, goods to be delivered faster, and ultimately the economy to get just a little bit better.

