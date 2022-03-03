Inside the trucker convoy heading from California to Washington, DC

- A convoy of truckers protesting COVID-19 restrictions is making its way from California to Washington, DC.
- The protest is similar to demonstrations in Canada against vaccine mandates for truck drivers.
- The convoy is scheduled to arrive at the capital by March 5.
A convoy of truck drivers is making its way from Adelanto, California, to the Washington, DC, to express outrage over COVID-19 restrictions. Huge crowds of supporters are cheering them on along the way.
