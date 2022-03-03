Inside the trucker convoy heading from California to Washington, DC

A convoy of truckers protesting COVID-19 restrictions is making its way from California to Washington, DC.

The protest is similar to demonstrations in Canada against vaccine mandates for truck drivers.

The convoy is scheduled to arrive at the capital by March 5.

A convoy of truck drivers is making its way from Adelanto, California, to the Washington, DC, to express outrage over COVID-19 restrictions. Huge crowds of supporters are cheering them on along the way.