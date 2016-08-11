This monster truck paves its own road anywhere

Faun Fastrack is an innovative machine that helps vehicles manoeuvre in desolated areas. It carries up to 50 feet of drivable road spooled up. It backs over the unpaved ground, unravelling the spool, until the track is secure on the ground for other vehicles. When the road is no longer needed, Fastrack rolls it back up and reuses it.

