Millions Of Bees Released After Truck Overturns In Delaware

As many as 20 million honey bees were released after a tractor-trailer overturned on a Delaware highway Tuesday, according to The Coast Reporter.

The Maine-bound truck was carrying 460 crated bee hives, with an estimated 16 to 20 million honeybees inside. With the truck overturned, the swarm of bees has forced investigators to stay back and shut down the highway ramp until they disperse.

“We contacted beekeepers to assist,” State Police Sgt. Paul Shavack told Delaware Online, adding that three were advising on the scene.

Shavack told the Coast Reporter the bees cannot be rounded up, so firefighters on the scene are spraying them with water to “calm the bee activity.”

While there were some reports of passers-by being stung, the worst may have fell on the truck driver and two passengers, who were stung 50 to 100 times each, according to Global News.

