A Truck Full Of Cows Flipped Over In Russia

The latest in the ever interesting genre of Russian dash cam videos brings some animals into the mix. In this video, uploaded by YouTube user TheFunSpider and posted on Jalopnik, a truck transporting cows loses control and flips over, throwing all the bovines into the street.



Fortunately for animal lovers, the cows all stand up, and seem to be alright.

Watch it happen:



