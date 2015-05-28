Someone stole a truck filled with copies of Nintendo's new game

Somebody really wanted to get their hands on Nintendo’s Splatoon game for Wii U.

Ars Technica reports that a truck full of copies of the shooter game was stolen while on its way from Nintendo’s European warehouse to deliver the games to video game chain GAME.

The haul included GAME’s allocation of the special edition Splatoon Amiibo, the retailer said, which comes with a rare Squid Inkling Amiibo figure.

Nintendo Who could steal this little guy?

Sadly, Nintendo fans in the UK that ordered their special edition Splatoon from GAME now won’t get it in time for the 29th May launch, and GAME won’t be replenishing their stock. Instead, they can get the ordinary edition of the game and a $US10 refund, or bite the bullet and cancel their pre-order.

Whether or not the thieves targeted the truck intentionally, they came away with a pretty good haul. According to an Ars Technica report, at last count Nintendo had sold over 10 million Amiibo figures, and a gold Mario version only available in limited edition from Walmart in the US sold for $US100 (£65) on eBay.

