Truck drivers spend hours every week unpaid. And a study shows that the vulnerable workers' biggest problem is only getting worse.

Jeff Gritchen/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images

Truck drivers say that waiting at warehouses for new shipments to load or unload is one of the most aggravating parts of their jobs. It’s called “detention time,” and it’s a result of retail and manufacturing warehouses not being organised to get their shipments ready in time.

Reports of a truck-driver shortage and an industry boom theoretically gave truckers the upper hand in 2018, but detention time actually worsened that year compared with 2014, a new study found.

On the upside, shippers were more likely to pay for detention time, it found.

It seemed as if things were on the up-and-up for truck drivers last year; they were getting “unprecedented” pay bumps, and massive retailers were stocking trucker waiting areas with free soda and snacks. It was all part of an effort to become “a shipper of choice.”

But that concern for truckers hasn’t translated into solving one of their most aggravating issues: detention time. Truck drivers spend 2 1/2 hours on average waiting to be loaded or unloaded, and they’re typically not paid for that time. In a study last year, almost 63% of truck drivers said they waited at least three hours every time they were at a shipping dock.

A new study from the American Transportation Research Institute found that detention has become more frequent and lengthier. From 2014 to 2018, the number of truckers who said they were detained more than 71% of the time increased by nearly 40%.



And of truckers who were detained at warehouses, 9.3% said they waited a whopping six hours or more in 2018. That was 2 percentage points more than in 2014.

ATRI, Andy Kiersz/Business Insider

Often, truckers are afraid of even asking for detention pay. They’re theoretically entitled to about $US50 to $US100 an hour for every hour of detention served past two hours of waiting. But 20% of truck drivers who work for smaller companies, which comprise the vast majority of the industry, don’t ask for detention pay “to remain competitive and maintain good relationships” with customers, the study found.

The report said that a “plurality of respondents reported that it is often difficult to generate the detention payments from customers.”



There are some industry indicators that at least those payments are being processed. A new suite of freight-brokerage apps, like Uber Freight, Convoy, and Transfix, have made it clear to truck drivers that typically elusive detention pay is available when you book a job through them.

And it does seem that shippers are actually paying for detention time. In 2014, 62.8% of truckers surveyed said they received all or part of the detention pay they asked for. That was up to 71.4% in 2018.

Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

But that money doesn’t totally cover the wages lost by not driving. Truckers are paid per mile, so being forced to wait for a shipment to load or unload is a major opportunity cost as drivers are forced to watch viable jobs pass.

“It was expressed often by drivers that the detention compensation was not adequate for covering fuel expenses, or lost wages,” the report said.

The problem is that warehouses aren’t properly organised to get the shipments ready in time, causing inefficiencies throughout the supply chain.

“Driver detention is an urgent issue that must be addressed by our industry. It’s a matter of fairness,” Don Thornton, a senior vice president at the freight marketplace DAT Solutions, said in 2016. “Many shippers and receivers are lax about their dock operations, but it’s the carriers and drivers who are forced to pay for that inefficiency.”

Truckers say that detention underlies a more pervasive problem in the industry: a lack of respect for truck drivers.

“It doesn’t really matter how many free snacks or how many free Diet Cokes you have,” said Andrew Lynch, the cofounder and president of Zipline Logistics. “If you’re taking up four hours of a driver’s time, you’re ruining their day. And no amount of free pretzels can make that up.”

