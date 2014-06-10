Truck Driver Charged Over Tracy Morgan Crash As Comedian Heals Slowly

Prosecutors say the driver who allegedly hit a bus carrying comedian Tracy Morgan and six others hadn’t slept in more than 24 hours, the Associated Press reports.

The driver, 35-year-old Kevin Roper, has been charged with one count of death by auto and four counts of assault by auto.

He’ll face his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Comedian James “Jimmy Mack” McNair died in the crash and Morgan, of “30 Rock” and “Saturday Night Live,” was critically injured. Others involved in the crash were also hurt.

Morgan’s publicist said on Sunday that the comedian’s condition is improving, CNN reports. He suffered broken ribs, a broken nose, a broken leg and a broken femur. He had surgery on Sunday and he’s expected to stay in the hospital for several weeks.

Roper was a driver for Walmart. He was released on bail after he turned himself into police. He allegedly failed to stop for slowing traffic ahead of him and slammed into the bus carrying Morgan and others.

