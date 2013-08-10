18-Year-Old 'X-Men' Actor Comes Out As Gay On YouTube

Australian actor, Troye Sivan, 18, played young James in “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” and has amassed over half-million subscribers YouTube by posting weekly videos.

But Sivan’s most recent video was an important one in which he came out as gay to the world.

“This is probably the most nervous I’ve ever been in my entire life, but I’m going to deal with it,” he began.

Sivan continued, “On August 7, 2010, I told my family that I am gay. And on August 7, 2013, I want you guys to know that I’m gay.”

“It feels kind of weird to have to announce something like this on the internet but I feel like a lot of you guys are real, genuine friends of mine,” the teen explained. “And I share every aspect of my life with the internet and this is not something I’m ashamed of, it’s not something anyone should be ashamed of.”

Watch Troye explain how he came out to his family and friends below:

