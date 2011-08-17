Former NBA Referee Commits Suicide Hours After His Wife Is Found Murdered

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Current college basketball and former NBA referee Troy Raymond committed suicide in a New Orleans hotel just hours after his wife was found dead in their Houston-area home last Friday afternoon.Police ruled that the death of his wife, Leslie Anderson Raymond, was a homicide by asphyxiation, and acknowledge to CBSSports that Raymond was a “person of interest.”



Investigators have not commented on a relationship between the two deaths.

Raymond was an NBA official for one year but left the league in 2004 after it was discovered that he lied on his résumé.

Last year, he primarily refereed Sun Belt and Southland conference games.

Jeff Goodman reports that Raymond’s wife had recently asked for a divorce. He was also told he would not be rehired to ref college games next season.

Click here to read the whole CBSSports report.

