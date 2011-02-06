Check Out This Hand-Painted Car By A Die Hard Steelers Fan

Martin Reese, 27, was so confident that his Steelers would make it to Super Bowl XLV that he started hand-painting this 1983 Mercedes Benz 300D before the AFC Championship Game.



In all, the project took the high school art teacher 90 hours to complete. As you can see it’s got Troy Polamalu on the trunk, a Steelers logo on the front, and an image of Ben Roethlisberger on the passenger door.

Reese drove the car to Dallas without having tickets to the game, but we wouldn’t be surprised if a Steelers rep saw him with this and hooked him up.

Reese named the car “The Immaculate Mercedes,” after Franco Harris’s “Immaculate Reception” in 1972.

