Troy Carter Loses His Claim To Fame, Reportedly Splits From Lady Gaga While Raising A $US75 Million Startup Fund

Troy Carter is best known as Lady Gaga’s manager, but

he’s also an investorin startups like Uber and Dropbox.

Now, he’s lost his greatest claim to fame. He and Lady Gaga have split over “creative differences,” according to Hollywood Reporter’s sources and Showbiz411. One person told Hollywood Reporter that Carter feels “sad” but “liberated” by the breakup. He’s credited with helping Lady Gaga sell 20 million albums but recently, his plate has become extremely full.

Carter also manages John Legend and Lindsey Stirling. He’s in the middle of raising a $75 — 100 million investment fund. Lady Gaga’s new album, ARTPOP, will be released on November 11.

