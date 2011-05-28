Troy Aikman Is Selling The Most Expensive House In Texas For $24 Million

Leah Goldman
image

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s

Troy Aikman retired from the Cowboys in 2000, but has kept his estate in Dallas ever since.But now, Aikman’s home hit the market for $24 million, making it the most expensive home for sale in Texas.

The 10,500 square foot home includes custom arched glass doors, a covered patio, four-car garage, and full outdoor basketball court.

The house is 10,500 square feet

And it's on an acre and a half of land

With a creek in the backyard

And a built in swimming pool

There's a theme of arches in the architecture

The basketball court

Open space to throw the football around

Another patio area

Beautiful landscaping

This sports legend is selling in Manhattan

HOUSE OF THE DAY: John Madden Is Selling His $4.9 Million Apartment In The Dakota >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.