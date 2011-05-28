Troy Aikman Is Selling The Most Expensive House In Texas For $24 Million

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s

Troy Aikman retired from the Cowboys in 2000, but has kept his estate in Dallas ever since.But now, Aikman’s home hit the market for $24 million, making it the most expensive home for sale in Texas.



The 10,500 square foot home includes custom arched glass doors, a covered patio, four-car garage, and full outdoor basketball court.

