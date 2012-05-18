Troy Aikman Relisted His Palace In Dallas For $14 Million

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s

Troy Aikman retired from the Cowboys in 2000, but has kept his estate in Dallas ever since.Aikman put the home on the market for $24 million a year ago, but has not been able to sell it.



So Aikman decided to split up his property and sell it in two parts, the home, and a plot of land, according to Curbed.

The land has already sold, but he’s still trying to unload the house for $14 million.

The 10,500 square foot home includes custom arched glass doors, a covered patio, four-car garage, and full outdoor basketball court.

