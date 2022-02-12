I tried Troy Aikman’s new low-carb, low-calorie beer in a blind taste test — and it tied for my favorite

- I tried Troy Aikman’s new beer Eight, and compared it to 5 other light beers in a blind taste test.
- I liked it as much as Amstel Light, giving both 9 out 10 for their European, non-fratty taste.
- My husband preferred Miller and Bud, calling them modest brews that don’t try too hard.
He told Texas Monthly he created the low-carb, low-calorie cans so health-conscious folks like him don’t have to compromise their hard work when they want to celebrate.
In reality, though, I’m a tough sell when it comes to light beer. I love rich oatmeal stouts, super juicy IPAs, and smoothie-esque sours. If you’re going to have a beer, my philosophy goes, have a beer.
Still, I wanted to give Aikman’s brew — which, for now, is only available in Texas — a shot. I recruited my husband Ryan, who does appreciate the light-beer category, to join me in blind taste-testing Eight alongside five comparable beverages. Here’s how it went.
Here’s how our options broke down per 12-ounce (340.19g) serving:
- Eight has 90 calories, 2.6 grams of carbohydrates, and a 4% ABV.
- Amstel Light has 95 calories, 5 grams of carbs, and a 3.5% ABV.
- Coors Light has 102 calories, 5 grams of carbs, and a 4.2% ABV.
- Bud Light has 110 calories, 6.6 grams of carbs, and a 4.2% ABV.
- Miller Lite has 96 calories, 3.2 grams of carbs, and a 4.2% ABV.
- Michelob Ultra has 95 calories, 2.6 grams of carbs, and a 4.2% ABV.
But in my opinion, it’s all a drop in the beer bucket if you’re using light beers as Ryan says they’re intended: As crushable vehicles for washing down nachos and wings.
When it was Ryan’s turn to taste Miller, he mistook it for Coors. “It’s pretty flavorless,” he said, “but I don’t mind flavorless.” His score was 7.7.
He guessed it was Aikman’s Eight and gave it a 6.2.
