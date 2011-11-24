For $9 Million, You Can Buy A Historic Presidential Fishing Lodge Near Camp David

Realtor.com



Trout Run, a mountain retreat not far from Camp David, just hit the market with a listing price of $8.95 million (via Realtor.com).The 382-acre spread in Maryland’s Cacoctin Mountains was once a favourite fishing spot of former U.S. Presidents Herbert Hoover, Franklin D. Roosevelt and Dwight D. Eisenhower.

According to Realtor.com:

While Camp David has long been frequented by current and former presidents, ‘Trout Run’ was considered to be a superior fishing locale and became the secret angling destination for many commander-in-chiefs thanks to an impressive two-mile trout stream running through the property.

In addition to the trout stream, the property also has hunting grounds populated with wild turkey, deer and grouse, an Olympic-sized swimming pool and shuffleboard, tennis and basketball courts.

The retreat has a modern day connection to the federal government, as well: it’s being sold by former State Department official Howard Haugerud, Curbed reports.

