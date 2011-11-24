For $9 Million, You Can Buy A Historic Presidential Fishing Lodge Near Camp David

Trout Run, a mountain retreat not far from Camp David, just hit the market with a listing price of $8.95 million (via Realtor.com).The 382-acre spread in Maryland’s Cacoctin Mountains was once a favourite fishing spot of former U.S. Presidents Herbert Hoover, Franklin D. Roosevelt and Dwight D. Eisenhower.

According to Realtor.com:

While Camp David has long been frequented by current and former presidents, ‘Trout Run’ was considered to be a superior fishing locale and became the secret angling destination for many commander-in-chiefs thanks to an impressive two-mile trout stream running through the property. 

In addition to the trout stream, the property also has hunting grounds populated with wild turkey, deer and grouse, an Olympic-sized swimming pool and shuffleboard, tennis and basketball courts.

The retreat has a modern day connection to the federal government, as well: it’s being sold by former State Department official Howard Haugerud, Curbed reports.

Welcome to Trout Run, in the Cacoctin Mountains of Maryland.

Trout Run sits on 382 acres of prime streams and hunting ground.

While Camp David is the official presidential retreat, former presidents have preferred to fish at Trout Run.

The two-mile trout stream is the highlight of the spread.

The property has five stone-lined guest quarters.

One, Hoover House, has an enclosed heated porch that was used by a then wheelchair-bound President Roosevelt.

Another building, the Yugoslav House, is a duplicate of belgrade's first Parliament building.

The Yugoslav house was said to be a favourite hangout of Amy Eisenhower. It houses a movie theatre.

The place is filled with historical artifacts.

The property was briefly put up for auction in 2003, but was pulled from the market soon after.

The property is prime for President-sighting: Camp David is right nearby.

