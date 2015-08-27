This $135 million mansion could shatter real estate records in Beverly Hills

Courtesy of John Aaroe Group Slap down $US135 million for this house and you can be neighbours with Jane Fonda and Swedish gaming billionaire Markus Persson.

Perched on a promontory overlooking Los Angeles is a true Beverly Hills palace.

The crown jewel of the exclusive Trousdale Estates neighbourhood, the property once belonged to comedian Danny Thomas, who starred in “The Danny Thomas Show” (aka “Make Room For Daddy”) and founded St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Thomas built the home in 1970 and later sold it for $US15 million after his wife died in 2000. Now it’s back on the market for a reported $US135 million.

The Wall Street Journal notes that listing agent Aaron Kirman sold a neighbouring property to Swedish billionaire Markus Persson (who founded the game company Mojang and invented Minecraft)

for a Beverly Hills record-breaking $US70 million last year.

Kirman says this property is priced higher because of its panoramic views and acreage. “Ultimately, what you’re paying for is the site, the grounds, and the view, which is truly the best view in the city,” he says.

Keep scrolling to tour this palace in the sky.

The 18,000-square-foot mansion sits on two-and-a-half acres in the swanky Trousdale Estates neighbourhood, which is also home to celebs like Elton John and Jane Fonda. Courtesy of John Aaroe Group If bought at asking price, it will be the most expensive home ever sold in Beverly Hills. Courtesy of John Aaroe Group Let's take a look inside to see what $135 million gets you. Feel free to park your car on the motor court -- it fits 20 cars. Courtesy of John Aaroe Group The current owner decorated the home with $2.5 million in luxurious accessories, including Baccarat chandeliers and hand-woven carpets. Both are included in the final sale. Courtesy of John Aaroe Group The interior and exterior of the seven bedroom home follow a Moorish-style design with arches, calligraphy, and repetitive patterns. Courtesy of John Aaroe Group Decorative tile work also echoes the design theme in one of the home's 10 bathrooms. Courtesy of John Aaroe Group Gold-leaf crown moldings add a sense of grandeur and complement the gold-trimmed furniture. Courtesy of John Aaroe Group Between the arched windows and ceiling mural, the dining room is practically a temple of worship. Courtesy of John Aaroe Group In addition to the ample living space, the home boasts a media room and stately ballroom. Courtesy of John Aaroe Group The spacious outdoor living area is perfect for entertaining in large quantities. Courtesy of John Aaroe Group The views only get better as you submerge yourself in the sleek pool. Courtesy of John Aaroe Group A view like this is tantamount to a key to the city. Courtesy of John Aaroe Group

