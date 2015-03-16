Troubled education provider Vocation has sold two businesses for $15 million

Sean Gallup/Getty

Troubled education provider Vocation has sold the Australian School of Management and the Australian College of Applied Education for $15 million.

The sale to Careers Australia Group is part of moves to reduce debt and regain footing after posting a $273 million first half loss.

Vocation has downgraded its earnings outlook since Victoria’s Department of Education and Early Childhood Development (DEECD) withdrew about $20 million in funding after an investigation into some of the company’s courses.

The company is in the middle of a strategic review to be completed by April-May.

Vocation’s shares have fallen from $3.30 in September to $0.075 at Friday’s close.

