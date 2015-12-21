Taylor Swift's documentary release on Apple Music did not go smoothly

Some users had problems with the video stream of Taylor Swift’s new documentary, named “1989 World Tour Live,” according to The Verge.

The documentary, which launched on Saturday, is an Apple Music exclusive, meaning it isn’t available to stream anywhere else.

This is big news for Apple, which is looking to differentiate Apple Music from Spotify, Pandora, YouTube, and all of the other music streaming services around.

The stream did not work for many customers, some of whom took to Twitter to complain.

@AppleMusic @taylorswift13 so much anticipation and it won’t play on my Mac.. Help?

— Son of Richards (@ERichardson189) December 20, 2015

@taylorswift13 @AppleMusic I have been trying for a solid two hours to just get the concert to play. It pauses every two seconds ????????

— Jess Lefkowitz (@JessLefkowitz) December 20, 2015

@AppleMusicHelp I’m trying to watch #1989TourLive but the video like drops and kicks me off about every minute!! This sucks, please help!!

— Stephanie (@Katys1cousin) December 21, 2015

Apple fixed the problems, however, and eventually users were able to stream the documentary.

Apple Music is on track to have over eight million paying subscribers by the end of 2015, according to analysts. Spotify, the service’s biggest rival, has over 20 million paying subscribers.

Apple has scored a number of exclusives for the service, including Taylor Swift’s “1989” album, and the Drake/Future mixtape “What a Time to Be Alive” debuted on Apple’s Beats 1 online radio station.

