Trouble Selling Your House? Hire A Celebrity To Promote It

In a sign of just how tough it’s getting to sell property—and possibly how celebrity-focused society has become—a new company, Pryourhouse.com, is offering to promote hard-to-sell houses by getting a celebrity to host a party there, generating the media attention that will presumably help move your multi-million dollar estate.



The company was founded by former PR execs Todd Shapiro and Adam Weiss, who claim to “have real estate experience in Manhattan.” But we’re not sure exactly what type of celebrities Shapiro and Weiss are capable of wrangling, which would seem to be a key factor in the success of this strategy. (A quick scan of Todd Shapiro Associates’s Web site indicates that Shapiro’s worked with Trump, Kim Kardashian, and Diddy before, but who knows if any of them are up for partying at your house? And ,we don’t think we’d want Weiss’s former client Amy Fisher.) After all, there’s a big difference between the media attention generated by a party hosted by Britney Spears and the interest garnered by one hosted by some random Survivor castaway.

Fortunately, PR Your House also plans to use other tactics to drum up interest in your house including planning press conferences and feature stories about the house and organising fund-raising events at the property. No word on whether PR Your House will foot the bill to clean up the messes caused by all of these events. We hope so!

