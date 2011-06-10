The Dog That Inherited Millions From Leona Helmsley Has Died -- Relive Her Luxurious Life Here

Trouble, the spoiled maltese once owned by hotel heiress Leona Helmsley, passed away last week at the age of 12 (that’s 84, in dog years).



The dog caused a media uproar when Helmsley died in 2007 and left her precious pooch $12 million.

Though a judge eventually cut Trouble’s hefty inheritance to a mere $2 million, the pup still managed to lead a life of extravagance few humans could afford.

We’ve compiled a last look at Trouble’s lux lifestyle, before and after Helmsley’s death.

If that’s a dog’s life, it’s not so bad.

