The Dog That Inherited Millions From Leona Helmsley Has Died -- Relive Her Luxurious Life Here

Trouble, the spoiled maltese once owned by hotel heiress Leona Helmsley, passed away last week at the age of 12 (that’s 84, in dog years).
The dog caused a media uproar when Helmsley died in 2007 and left her precious pooch $12 million.
Though a judge eventually cut Trouble’s hefty inheritance to a mere $2 million, the pup still managed to lead a life of extravagance few humans could afford.
We’ve compiled a last look at Trouble’s lux lifestyle, before and after Helmsley’s death.
If that’s a dog’s life, it’s not so bad.
Before Helmsley's death, Trouble lived with her owner at Dunnellen Hall, a Greenwich, Conn. estate that was recently purchased for $35 million
She also flew by private jet to Helmsley's homes in Arizona and Florida, and spent time in her Central Park South duplex penthouse
And ate fresh chicken and vegetables prepared by a Helmsley hotel chef and served on silver and china plates
After Leona died in 2007, Trouble moved in with a caretaker at the Helmsley Sandcastle Hotel in Florida; he received $100,000 per year to care for the pooch
Her security cost a fortune: a full-time body guard cost $98,000 a year (but she received loads of death threats)
