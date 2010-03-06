Trouble For NYT: International Herald Tribune Staffers Picketing Outside Paris Bureau

Here’s a blow for New York Times publisher Arthur Sulzberger Jr.: International Herald Tribune staffers are picketing outside the Paris bureau for the second consecutive day. They are blasting the newspaper, which lives under the NYT publishing umbrella, for cutting sports editor Peter Berlin and five other non-editorial jobs, according to the New York Post.



An IHT spokesperson responded: “We’ve proposed moving the one editorial job for economic reasons and also because we think it will improve our journalism by allowing that editor to start earlier in the Asia day.”

One source said the Times prided itself on “having a sports section tailored to readers outside the US. If they are getting rid of the sports editor, it sounds like they are just going to run more stuff out of New York.”

Read more at the New York Post—>

We’ve heard from Times staffers that the New York paper’s sports section is one of its weakest, ad revenue-wise. Executives have been slowly chipping away at its resources and staffers for the past couple of years.

As the New York Observer reported last summer, the Times had five sports columnists two years ago. Now they have two and one of them is 70 years old.

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal is reportedly gathering sports writers for their new New York section, set to launch this April and brawl directly with the Times’ coverage and ad space.

