Trouble For Microsoft: PC Sales Slip In Q1

Matt Rosoff
Steve Ballmer

Research firm IDC says that global PC shipments dropped 3.2% in the first quarter compared with last year.

That’s the first annual decline since Q3 of 2009, when the economy was just picking up from the deepest recession in decades. IDC had previously expected modest growth of 1.5%.

That’s bad news for Microsoft, which still Windows and Office for the lion’s share of its revenue and profit.

Windows revenue usually tracks PC shipments, which suggests a tough quarter. Office 2010 has helped Microsoft beat Wall Street expectations for the last two quarters, thanks in large part to strong consumer sales, but if consumer PC purchases are stalling, that trend may end this quarter as well.

Microsoft reports earnings for the quarter on April 28.

IDC blamed rising fuel prices, as well as the earthquake and tsunami in Japan for stalling growth there. Apple’s iPad and other tablets are also replacing some PC sales, particularly low-cost netbooks and notebooks.

IDC doesn’t count tablets in its PC sales numbers, but the Mac is doing OK as well: Apple was the only one of the top five personal computer maker to show growth in the U.S. during the quarter.

Netbook and portable computer leader Acer had a particularly bad quarter, with shipments down nearly 16% worldwide and 42% in the U.S.

Here are IDC’s charts:

Top 5 Vendors, Worldwide PC Shipments, First Quarter 2011 (Preliminary)

(Units Shipments are in thousands)

Rank   Vendor   1Q11
Shipments   Market
Share   1Q10
Shipments   Market
Share   1Q11/1Q10
Growth                           1   HP   15,191   18.9%   15,624   18.8%   -2.8% 2   Dell   10,284   12.8%   10,469   12.6%   -1.8% 3   Acer Group   9,039   11.2%   10,733   12.9%   -15.8% 4   Lenovo   8,172   10.1%   7,028   8.4%   16.3% 5   Toshiba   4,809   6.0%   4,634   5.6%   3.8%                               Others   33,062   41.0%   34,712   41.7%   -4.8%                               All Vendors   80,557   100.0%   83,200   100.0%   -3.2%                          Top 5 Vendors, United States PC Shipments, First Quarter 2011 (Preliminary)

(Units Shipments are in thousands)

Rank   Vendor   1Q11
Shipments   Market
Share   1Q10
Shipments   Market
Share   1Q11/1Q10
Growth                           1   HP   4,345   27.0%   4,453   24.7%   -2.4% 2   Dell   3,724   23.1%   4,220   23.4%   -11.8% 3   Toshiba   1,663   10.3%   1,506   8.3%   10.4% 4   Apple   1,375   8.5%   1,254   7.0%   9.6% 5   Acer Group   1,331   8.3%   2,298   12.7%   -42.1%                               Others   3,681   22.8%   4,309   23.9%   -14.6%                               All Vendors   16,118   100.0%   18,040   100.0%   -10.7%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.