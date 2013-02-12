Tropicana Is Selling This Orange Juice Dress For Nearly $900

PepsiCo, maker of the Tropicana orange juice brand, is promoting its Trop50 low calorie brand extension by selling a limited edition Richard Nicoll dress in the U.K. for £555, or nearly $900.



According to the Atelier-To-Go web site, “The ‘Stella’ dress has become something of a contemporary classic, prized both for it’s simplicity and versatility. We adore this iconic piece, of which only 50 have been made, with its uplifting, citrussy print and attention to detail.”

Photo: Atelier-To-Go

