The Tropicana Casino Lost $5 MILLION To A Single Gambler In Just One Day – Again

For the second time this year, a single gambler took more than $5.3 million from the Tropicana Casino in Atlantic City in just one night of betting.



(Link via Deadpsin)

Last week, an unidentified man cleaned up at craps tables, betting more than $100,000 a throw.

He left a $150,000 tip on his way out the door.

This comes just weeks after another player took them for $5.8 million in a single day.

Why is the Tropicana getting creamed? Well, after billionaire Carl Icahn took over the bankrupt hotel and casino last year, they switched to a high-stakes strategy that caters to the ultra-rich “whales.” Players can now bet up to $50,000 on a single hand of blackjack.

By raising the limits at most table games, the casino hopes to reap big windfalls in a hurry. But that obviously opens them up to huge losses, as well.

