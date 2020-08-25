2 tropical storms — Marco and Laura — are headed for the US Gulf Coast one after the other, and could mark the US's first twin strike

NOAA; Jacob Shamsian/Insider Storms Marco and Laura are both churning in the Gulf of Mexico, as seen in this satellite image on August 24, 2020.

Two tropical storms are churning in the Gulf of Mexico, named Marco and Laura.

Marco is expected to make landfall in Louisiana late Monday into early Tuesday, and Laura is forecast to hit the Louisiana-Texas border by Thursday.

Both storms could bring heavy rain, high winds, storm surges, and flooding to the Gulf Coast.

The US Gulf Coast is bracing for a possible twin tropical storm strike.

Tropical storms Marco and Laura are both churning in the Gulf of Mexico and forecast to hit Louisiana and Texas this week.

Hurricanes have come in succession before, but two tropical storms hitting the same spot within days could be unprecedented.

On Monday morning, the National Hurricane Centre said Marco is causing “heavy rainfall and gusty winds along portions of the northern Gulf Coast.”

NOAA Tropical Storm Marco is expected to impact the US Gulf Coast.

The weather system is located off the coast, south of the Mississippi River, and has prompted storm surge warnings from Morgan City Louisiana to Ocean Springs Mississippi and Lake Borgne. A tropical storm warning is in effect for areas along the Mississippi-Alabama border, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and New Orleans.

Marco is expected to reach the coast of Louisiana on Monday afternoon and then turn west.

The NHC said Marco is forecast to produce between 3 and 6 inches of rain, but some places could see up to 10 inches. Also, the northern Gulf Coast could be impacted by surf swells for the next few days, which “are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.”

Maximum sustained winds are around 55 mph and are expected to decrease. “Marco is forecast to become a tropical depression late on Tuesday and dissipate on Wednesday,” the NHC said.

Laura is near Cuba and headed for the US

Meanwhile, tropical storm Laura is south of Cuba as of Monday morning. It could cause more damage to the US Gulf Coast.

The NHC said Laura should move over the Caribbean Sea and into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday morning. Maximum winds are at 65 mph but they are expected to pick up.

“Laura is forecast to become a hurricane by early Tuesday. Tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles from the centre,” the NHC said.

Laura is predicted to bring 4 to 6 inches of rain in Jamaica, Cuba, and the Cayman Islands. The Florida Keys, Turks and Caicos, and northwest Bahamas could also be affected, the NHC said.

Between Wednesday and Friday, the NHC said 4 to 8 inches of rainfall is expected near the Texas and Louisiana border, with up to 12 inches in some areas and possible flash flooding.

NOAA Tropical Storm Laura is forecast to hit some of the same areas as Marco.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

