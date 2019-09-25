Tropical Storm Karen is expected to loop-de-loop back towards the Bahamas after soaking Puerto Rico

Tropical Storm Karen is expected to perform a “loop-de-loop,” swinging west over the Atlantic towards the Bahamas and Florida.

Karen hit Puerto Rico Tuesday with heavy rainfall, leading to flooding and landslides.

Monday night, a 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the island.

Tropical Storm Karen is one of three tropical storms currently churning in the Atlantic Ocean.

Tropical Storm Karen is expected to turn back around, cover its own track, and head westward towards the Bahamas and Florida. As of Wednesday morning, the storm was headed toward Bermuda but is expected to curl clockwise and set a path towards the Bahamas.

The Bahamas were already hit by Hurricane Dorian this month, causing at least 50 deaths and massive storm surges up to 23 feet above normal.

The storm hit Puerto Rico Tuesday with significant rain that caused flooding across the island. As residents were making final preparations for the storm Monday night, a6.0-magnitude earthquake struck about 40 miles off the coast.

Three aftershocks of magnitudes around 4.7 and 4.6 followed within an hour. Luckily, no damage was reported, Kiara Hernández, the spokeswoman for the island’s Emergency Management Agency, told the Associated Press on Tuesday.

Schools and government offices were already closed, the AP reported, and officials warned people to stay indoors across Puerto Rico and the US and the British Virgin Islands. Puerto Rican Governor Wanda Vázquez activated the National Guard on Monday.

Tropical Storm Karen, which regained strength and was upgraded from a tropical depression early Tuesday morning, brought 3.5 inches of rain to Utuado on the island’s western half and 3.46 inches southwest of San Juan.

Karen is only one of several storms currently churning in the Atlantic – Tropical Storm Jerry has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone as it moves toward Bermuda. Hurricane Lorenzo is expected to grow in strength as it passes over the Atlantic, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Lorenzo is the 12th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane thus far. Phil Klotzbach, Colorado State University meteorologist, told USA Today the entire Atlantic hurricane season averages about 12 named storms. Hurricane season typically lasts from June 1 to November 30, with the peak of the season from mid-August to late October.

Puerto Rico is still recovering from the impacts of Hurricane Maria, which ravaged the island two years ago. An estimated 3,000 people died as a result of the Category 5 storm, and more than 25,000 people still don’t have permanent roofs.

