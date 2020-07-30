SpaceX may have to delay the end of its historic NASA astronaut mission as a major storm threatens its ocean splashdown

SpaceX; NASA; Business Insider NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken are due to return to Earth this weekend, but a storm headed for Florida may keep them in space a while longer.

SpaceX’s first mission with people, called Demo-2, may have to last longer than planned as a potential tropical storm threatens to make conditions unsafe for an ocean landing.

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley rode to space aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spaceship on May 30 and are scheduled to splash down off the coast of Florida on Sunday afternoon.

NASA told Business Insider that it’s monitoring the situation and that Behnken, Hurley, and their spaceship “can easily stay in orbit longer, if necessary.”

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, who made spaceflight history on May 30 by becoming the first people to launch to orbit aboard a SpaceX vehicle, may see their weekend homecoming plans thrown to the wind.

After docking SpaceX’s Crew Dragon “Endeavour” ship to the International Space Station and spending two months there, the men are preparing to undock on Saturday. They’re due back on Earth on Sunday at 2:42 p.m. ET.

A brewing storm in the Caribbean Islands could leave them in orbit a while longer. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasters on Wednesday predicted the likely formation of Tropical Storm Isaias, blowing along a path projected to hit Florida. The storm – currently named Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine – is estimated to arrive in several landing areas just as Endeavour is supposed to reenter Earth’s atmosphere, deploy its parachutes, and splash into the Atlantic Ocean or Gulf of Mexico.

All seven landing zones that SpaceX and NASA prescribed for the test mission, called Demo-2, lie within or near a “cone of probability” for the storm’s path or possible sustained winds of about 40 mph.

Those splashdown sites (shown below) are located off the coasts of Pensacola, Tampa, Tallahassee, Panama City, Cape Canaveral, Daytona, and Jacksonville, according to a NASA fact sheet for Demo-2 departure and splashdown criteria.

Google Earth; NOAA; NASA; Business Insider A map from July 29, 2020, that shows NASA and SpaceX’s landing zones for the Crew Dragon Demo-2 mission amid the estimated path and conditions of brewing Tropical Storm Isaias. The outer-edge green shows a 5-10% chance of sustained tropical storm-force winds.

Depending on how large the storm grows, if and when it arrives, and how nasty weather conditions become, mission managers may scrub the undocking and landing attempt. NASA’s criteria note that steep waves, rain, lightning, low clouds, winds stronger than about 10 mph, and other inclement conditions can trigger a “no-go” decision.

In an emailed statement, NASA said the agency and SpaceX are monitoring the situation closely.

“NASA and SpaceX will only proceed with undocking if weather is expected to be favourable for splashdown and recovery efforts,” the agency told Business Insider. “As a part of standard operations, we have several decision milestones ahead of and after undocking to adjust the splashdown location and time based on weather.”

Cory Huston/NASA SpaceX’s Demo-1 mission ends as a Crew Dragon spaceship with no one on board splashes down in the Atlantic Ocean on March 8, 2019.

Crew Dragon can orbit Earth on its own for several days, but if mission managers are worried about landing conditions, they can simply hold off undocking until the storm subsides or changes course.

“Crew Dragon is healthy and performing excellently on the International Space Station and can easily stay in orbit longer, if necessary,” NASA said.

NASA is currently conducting a flight readiness review of the landing and plans to share more information about the forecast and other landing considerations as soon as 3:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. We’ll update this story as we learn more.

